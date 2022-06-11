'Suspicious' fires across Coastal town cause 'serious damage'

A series of five fires lit in the Ulverstone area between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning are being treated as suspicious by Tasmania Police.
Acting Sergeant Travis Van Tholen said Ulverstone and Devonport officers responded to five separate reports of fires on Grove Street, Walker Street, Reibey Street, Hendriks Street and in the Woolworths carpark on Crescent Street between 3pm on Friday and 5am on Saturday.
Advertisement
"The fires are being treated as suspicious and have caused serious damage to several vehicles, as well as a fibreglass boat and a toilet block," he said.
"Tasmania Police and Tasmania Fire Service both responded to the fires.
"Police are seeking information from any person who has knowledge of these incidents and request that they call police on 131 444."
Acting Sergeant Van Tholen said information could also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Instagram: @examineronlineFollow us on Google News: The Examiner
Claudia Williams is a journalist for The Advocate covering general news and events. Get in touch at claudia.williams@theadvocate.com.au or on 0448 310 641
Claudia Williams is a journalist for The Advocate covering general news and events. Get in touch at claudia.williams@theadvocate.com.au or on 0448 310 641
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.