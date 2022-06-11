Launceston doctor says burnout is real, students concerned for future

The next crop of medical professionals has raised concerns about the future of medicine following reports of burn-out and depression among doctors.
The issue was raised by the Australian Medical Students' Association saying it was significantly concerned with burnout among medical professionals and the impact it would have on medical students and their education.
AMSA president Ms Jasmine Davis said pressure on the national health system, and unsustainable workforce planning placed extreme pressure on the health workforce - emphasising the impact of the COVID and high rates of winter illnesses.
"What we are seeing currently is an extremely burnt-out medical profession, disastrous staff shortages, and intensified clinical demand due to influenza and COVID-19," she said.
The association pointed to a recent survey by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians which found 87 per cent of doctors were experiencing burnout.
In a separate survey conducted during the pandemic of over 9000 healthcare workers, it was found 57 per cent of the national workforce was struggling with depression.
Ms Davis said the association was concerned the "crisis" in the healthcare system was going to have a serious impact on students, doctors in training, and patients.
"We know that a burnt-out, under-staffed medical workforce cannot adequately teach the next generation of doctors, despite their desire to do so," she said.
"Medical students have faced significant disruptions to their medical education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic - now in its third year - with cancelled placements, restricted access to patients, and online classes."
Launceston GP and University of Tasmania lecturer Dr Toby Gardner said the issue of burn-out was real.
"It's just been unrelenting over the last three years with COVID, all the changes and all the extra work we've had to do," he said.
"Everyone thought we were getting to the end of COVID, but now, with all these winter flus I think everyone is starting to say "I'm actually burnt out from COVID, I don't think I can go on and do another season of respiratory illness"."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
