With many Tasmanian's heading away for the long weekend or taking a trip to the snow, the Road Safety Advisory Council are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions.
RSAC chair Scott Tilyard said that driver fatigue is one of the 'fatal five' contributors to serious casualty crashes in Tasmania.
Advertisement
"If you're going away this weekend, remember to get at least seven hours' sleep the night before you leave and at the first sign of tiredness - momentary loss of concentration, frequent blinking or yawning - stop and rest. If you're travelling with someone else, ask them to drive.
"At this time of year, roads can be slippery from rain, ice or snow, and visibility may be reduced in heavy rain, or fog, making driving even more risky."
Tasmania Police have also encouraged drivers to be aware of the fatal five dangerous driving behaviours - speeding, distraction, drug and drink driving, fatigue and seat belts as part of the 'Enough is Enough' road safety operation.
Police are also advising of the risks associated with driving when affected by alcohol, following a an incident on Flinders Island on Friday which saw a 36-year-old driver arrested and bailed to appear in court in relation to a high speed crash.
The man was reported driving a vehicle travelling at high speed and then crashing and departing the scene. He was located by police and undertook a breath analysis which recorded a reading of 0.171.
Tasmania Police also responded to a single vehicle crash at Coles Bay on Friday at the intersection of Swanwick Road and Coles Bay Road.
The male driver received medical treatment at the scene before they were transported to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. A detour was put in place for several hours whilst power was restored to the area.
Dangerous driving was also detected by Tasmania Police on Friday, with three youths appearing in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday after they reportedly stole a vehicle from Devonport and drove at high speeds along the Bass and Midland Highways on Friday morning.
At 6:30am a Silver Ford Focus was stolen from a car park in Devonport. The youths allegedly drove the vehicle to Launceston via Spreyton, reaching speeds of up to 160km/h along the Bass Highway.
Around midday the youths reportedly left Launceston in the car heading towards Hobart. They were detected by police in Campbell Town and were sighted driving erratically through a roadworks zone at Ross.
The Westpac Police Rescue Helicopter crew spotted the vehicle near Tooms Lake and road spikes were utilised to safely stop the vehicle near Oatlands.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Instagram: @examineronlineFollow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.