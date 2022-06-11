The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police and the Road Safety Advisory Council remind motorists to drive to conditions

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
June 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ICY ROADS: Marlborough Highway near Miena. Picture: Phillip Biggs

With many Tasmanian's heading away for the long weekend or taking a trip to the snow, the Road Safety Advisory Council are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.