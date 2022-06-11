The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

SFL under-18s beat the NTFA under-18s at UTAS Stadium

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 11 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOUS: Charlie Taylor starred for the NTFA with three majors. Picture: Phillip Biggs

It was tight and tense but when it mattered the SFL delivered a strong final term to conclude an entertaining fixture against the NTFA under-18s 12.7 (79) to 9.5 (59).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.