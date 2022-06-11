NTFA under-20 women's representative coach Mark Prior was impressed by the standard of his team's match against Southern Football League on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
SFL proved too strong in the second half and ran out 8.8 (56) to 5.4 (34) winners.
"You're getting 13 goals in an hour of football, so you're getting 26 in a full game," Prior said.
"The quality is just there, the ball movement for under-20s was pretty good."
Prior said conceding three goals within five minutes in the third quarter as well as junk-time majors hurt his side's chance of victory.
"The first quarter we were just off the boil a little bit, we allowed them to get the ball first, the second quarter we turned it around which is really hard to do - to turn a game around in a half of football," he said.
Deloraine's Kiarnna Lehman, who played full-back, was awarded the NTFA's best player medal by opposition coach, Jim Ransom.
She was grateful for the opportunity to play in the marquee game at UTAS Stadium.
"It was pretty incredible," she said.
"It felt intimidating walking out to warm up and you're out here like the AFL teams pretty much.
"You're used to seeing football being played here so it was pretty exciting getting to play on the big ground."
She praised her teammates for never throwing in the towel.
"There were some rough patches but overall we never gave up and I think that was the main thing that there were contested balls all over the place."
Prior said the 20-year-old was outstanding when the game was on the line.
"Early on, when the game was there to be lost in a sense, she was the one who stood up with the way she repelled the ball," he said.
Lehman, who also played in the under-20s team last year, relished the battles she had in the backline.
"It was pretty intimidating, the forwards from South were super quick so it was hard to match that but it was really enjoyable having that much of a rivalry the whole game," she said.
Ransom felt his group gelled well on the day.
"It was really just the girls combining together," he said of how they got it done.
"We asked for everyone to participate in the game after half-time which they all did."
He spoke highly of Grace White's performance. The forward was awarded SFL's best on ground medal by Prior.
"She was outstanding, especially in the first half when we weren't as clean as we'd like to be and didn't have that presence in the forward 50, she just stood up time and time again and really kept us in the game," he said.
NTFA's Tunisha Kikoak, who was involved in the AFLW Futures game last weekend, was outstanding from the outset with her high-flying marks and presence up forward.
"Early on in the game, she was really important because she kicked our first and second goals which gives you a bit of momentum," Prior said.
After Kikoak booted the first, White hit back with a set shot goal which had the visitors up by four points at the first break.
Kikoak kicked NTFA's second major and then Monique Booth booted the third as the home side dominated most of the second term.
White kicked SFL's second goal just before half-time as NTFA went into the main break three points up.
SFL's Amy Edmand kicked the first two goals of the second half to put her team nine points ahead.
It was 5.6 (36) to 3.4 (20) in the visitors' favour at three-quarter-time.
NTFA was never going to give up and kicked the first major of the final stanza.
It came through Lianna Freestone with an accurate set shot.
But the comeback was quashed with SFL kicking majors.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
