It may have been dormant for two years but this weekend will see one of the state's longstanding football rivalries reignite on the expanses of UTAS Stadium.
Representative football has not occurred since 2019 but this weekend will see the NTFA's best players band together to earn bragging rights over the SFL counterparts.
The senior men's side, which will be lead by Deloraine's Lochie Dornauf, has been on the track training in preparation for Saturday's blockbuster.
"Rep footy is the pinnacle for me outside of finals football ... the reason why us you get an opportunity to play against the boys you usually have to battle against on game day in club land," Dornauf said.
"They're the best players on their team and they're the hardest players to play against but when they come together and you see them off-field, you really start to understand why they're such a good person at their club.
"That's followed us here, they've all really bonded over a short period of time and when players enjoy themselves, they play better footy."
I am proud as to get the opportunity, I just want to get the win and help the boys where I can- Jordan Tepper on being named captain of the men's senior NTFA representative side for 2022
While Dornauf has stepped away from the coaching role at the Roos this season, the Deloraine midfielder has enjoyed the challenge of marshalling the NTFA's best talent.
"I've really relished it, it's ignited a fire in me that hopefully comes out on the weekend and it's a great opportunity," he said.
The senior side is a roll-call of talent featuring former TSL talents like Hamish Leedham, Jake Donnellan and Jordan Tepper as well as some of the NTFA's most potent forwards in Matthew Dennis, Luke Murfitt-Cowen and Archie Wilkinson.
Dornauf has been impressed by a series of names in their training hit-outs.
"Liam Davies is probably the best kick of a football that I've seen in my 15 years of senior football, then we've got Jordan Tepper, he's an absolute bull," he said.
"Jaidyn Harris is tearing up the track, he's playing incredible football and he reads the ball incredibly well so to have him and Tyler Kelly on our flanks, we're incredibly well-served.
"Ethan Petterwood is probably the fittest person I've seen step onto a football field and then you've got Matty Dennis, who's a seven-foot ruckman who's played rep footy for years and is playing as good a football now as he was 20 years ago.
"We're spoilt for talent."
South Launceston's Tepper will take on the captain's role for the showpiece with support from Scottsdale's Petterwood.
"There's some top-tier players from across the NTFA that we've got in our team, we've got some speed and agility and Matty Dennis as well, he's one of the best ruckmen in the state which should help our midfield," Tepper said.
"It's a great achievement, I am proud as to get the opportunity, I just want to get the win and help the boys where I can."
The NTFA senior men's representative side will take the field at UTAS Stadium against the SFL senior men's side on Saturday, June 11 at 3.40pm.
They are young, hungry and ready to take it up against the best of Southern football as the NTFA's best under-18 talents comes together this weekend.
The representative side will take on the SFL under-18 side in one of two curtain-raisers to the senior action on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
Featuring a mixture of talent from across the NTFA, coach Jack Maher said he was excited to take control of the talent-laden side.
"It's a privilege and it's pretty exciting, early on they didn't give me too much but as they've gelled, they've come out of their shell which has been really good," he said.
"I tried to get around to as many games as I could and get a gauge on what we needed and making sure that we had all the spots filled.
"It's the cream of the crop ... I am really excited."
After a few training sessions in the lead up to taking the field, the coaching staff picked Alex Jordan (vice-captain) and Will Richards (captain) to lead the side.
"It's a big privilege for them, they do the basics very well with a hard-nosed approach and their leadership traits stood-out early on," Maher said.
The under-18s game will begin on Saturday, June 11, at 11.40am at UTAS Stadium.
