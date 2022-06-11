NTFA women's representative coach Dean Smith hopes injured captain Dearne Taylor will be right for game two of the tri-series on Monday.
The women's side will meet North West Football League at Invermay Park at 12pm.
Taylor's Achilles was heavily iced after the NTFA's 8.5 (53) to 3.5 (23) loss to the Southern Football League on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
"Achilles tendonitis has been an issue for her so it's flared up today," Smith said.
"With only a day's rest it's going to be touch and go."
Smith said Taylor's Launceston teammate Georgia Hill would step up to the captaincy if Taylor didn't get up for the clash.
Taylor's injury overshowed what was a great open, running game with lots of flair and skill on display.
It came as a pleasant surprise for SFL mentor, Brad Willis.
"It was actually better than I expected, I thought it was going to be a pretty congested game," he said.
"Both teams tried to get it on the outside and it was fizzing up and down the ground really well.
"It was highly-skilled and some of the individual efforts were outstanding from both sides."
Smith also made note of the great showcase.
He explained the high intensity led to his players feeling perceived pressure and turning the ball over.
"Definitely South were the better team, their intensity was right up from the start," he said.
"The girls struggled to cope with it, it was really good, there was no opportunity to have any space."
He said composure would be a focus for Monday's game.
"So when the momentum shifts the other way, we (need to) compose ourselves and settle and reset ourselves and go again," he said.
"We didn't do that today, we let the intensity get to us. So we just need to compose ourselves a bit more when we see the momentum turn."
He felt Aprille Crooks was NTFA's best while Georgia Hill, Jemma Blair, Kelsie Hill and Sophie Townsend battled hard.
Willis praised the contributions of midfielder Marely Beaven, ruck Ellie Fleming and the SFL backline led by Rachael Archer.
Full-forward Georgie Bailey kicked five goals for the visitors.
Willis said SFL knew they were coming up against a strong NTFA outfit and prepared carefully for the match.
"We did our homework on who are the movers and shakers for NTFA, particularly with Dearne, we made sure we didn't give her any time," he said.
"I thought our match-ups were just very good."
Georgia Nicholas, who recently returned from North Melbourne VFLW duties, produced a brilliant effort to get NTFA's first goal.
She used her pace to break free and then kicked a beauty on the run from about 40 metres.
Bailey was accurate and kicked her team's second and third goals of the game with similar set shots from the pocket. The visitors went to the first break two goals up.
NTFA had the ascendency for much of the second term but couldn't get scoreboard reward.
SFL got one against the flow but then former AFLW player Abbey Green kicked truly from directly in front seconds before half-time to keep the margin to 11 points at the main break.
The visitors booted the first two majors of the second half, including a long set-shot effort from Bailey.
It was an arm-wrestle for the next 10 minutes before a Hayley Breward kick had the home crowd on the edge of their seat as it dribbled through the big sticks.
Not long after, Nicholas kicked long to the top of the square and Green took a strong contested mark. She hit the post seconds before the three-quarter-time siren.
SFL entered the final stanza three goals up and extended that margin.
The games were live-streamed which presented as a unique talent identification opportunity.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
