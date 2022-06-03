NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood says this year's representative matches present as a wonderful opportunity for the North's female players.
All four NTFA sides - men's, women's, under-18 boys and under-20 women's - will play on the June long weekend for the first time.
It comes after the under-20 women's team was introduced last year but the men's team had a year off.
On top of that, all four outfits will have the unique opportunity to play at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, June 11.
Millwood added the games would be live-streamed with a link being sent to AFLW and VFLW coaches.
"There's the opportunity to be showcased to the coaching panels of interstate clubs on our best ground," she said.
"These are our best girls playing on our best ground and (the coaches) will get the opportunity to look at them.
"There's a dedicated talent pathway for our Tasmania Devils girls but there are those girls outside of that pathway that may not have fitted into the normal template of that talent.
"This is their opportunity to do their thing on our best ground."
Millwood praised the stadium management for their support of hosting games.
"The stadium management tread a fine line managing the ground between elite sport like AFL, statewide and community," she said.
"So there are timelines about how much game time is actually on there.
"For them to work with us and support the four games on the one day is a big thing for them to manage that ground but we're so pleased."
NTFA takes on Southern Football League in senior men's, women's, under-18 boys and under-20 women's on the super Saturday of action.
The women's side also meets the North West Football League at Invermay Park at 12pm on Monday.
NTFA women's coach Dean Smith said the three leagues had similar squads to last year.
Former AFLW player Abbey Green, who coaches Old Launcestonians, is the big inclusion.
Smith also noted Georgia Nicolas had returned from North Melbourne VFLW duties.
"She's just finished and she's down to play tomorrow with Old Scotch and she's in the squad and trained on Wednesday night," he said.
Under-18 boys' coach Jack Maher said St Pats and Old Scotch had come into the competition this year which had added to the representative side's playing pool.
Maher said NTFA under-18 teams had also gained some TSL players this season.
"I think we actually got a few back from the TSL just for the sheer fact that with the senior football opportunities - they're not sure if they could make it at that level or the commitment with the travel and getting up early," he said.
"They've come back to the NTFA and a lot of them are pushing for senior football."
Maher explained it was rare for under-18s to play at UTAS and the group was pumped for it.
"We spoke about it at training the last two sessions and they can't wait to get out there," he said.
"Obviously it's the best ground in the state. To play the southerners on there and hopefully knock them off is something we're pretty excited for.
"(I'll be encouraging them) to just run and take the game on.
"We'll take a side in that's quite quick and exciting."
Under-20 women's coach Mark Prior said female footy was building every year in the North.
"It's going from more a social game to a pretty full-on game now," he said.
"I think it's because of the skill coming through the junior ranks, before we just used to get them from anywhere but now with these strong clubs like Launnie and OLs, they're getting some really good players coming through."
He's hopeful spectators make a day of it at UTAS Stadium and watch the men's and women's matches.
Lochie Dornauf, who plays for Deloraine, is coaching the NTFA men's outfit.
The senior and under-20 women's jumper presentations are on Wednesday night. The men's and under-18 boys' ceremony is on Thursday night.
All four Saturday games are at UTAS Stadium
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
