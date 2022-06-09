More than 3000 family violence call-outs over nine months

Tasmania Police receives up to nine calls on average related to domestic violence each day in the state, Police Commissioner Darren Hine has said.
On the last day of state budget estimates for the year, a House of Assembly committee heard calls to police regarding family violence had steadily increased each year since 2014.
Advertisement
Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said as of March 31, there had been 3077 family violence incidents reported to police, excluding family violence arguments.
He said there had been 1847 family violence arguments over the same period.
Government minister Jacquie Petrusma (pictured) said she had managed to secure five-year funding contracts for family violence and women's support services in the state's next family violence action plan.
She said there would also be increased core funding for these organisations in recognition of increased demand in rural and regional areas and of the need to allow for a more effective workforce.
"This will be the centrepiece of our next action plan," Ms Petrusma said.
"It's a huge increase."
Ms Petrusma said there were about 10 to 13 per cent of women on the state's public housing waiting list that had fled a domestic violence situation.
As of April this year, there were 4382 applicants on the public housing waiting list.
It now takes 90.3 weeks to house a priority applicant in public housing.
Greens justice spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff pointed to preliminary research from Anglicare's Social Action Research Centre which portrayed harrowing accounts of domestic violence inflicted on Tasmanians in intimate partnerships who were aged less than 18 years old.
She said the research had shown difficulties for these people in accessing support services, particularly in regional areas.
Ms Petrusma said recommendations from the research would be considered in the context of the next family violence action plan.
"We're going to have core elements, but it's a living plan," she said.
- MATT MALONEY
Advertisement
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.