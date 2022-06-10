The Federal Court has thrown out unfair dismissal applications made by former staffers of Senator Jacqui Lambie, Rob and Fern Messenger.
Mr Messenger, Senator Lambie's former senior adviser, and Mrs Messenger, her office manager, were sacked from their jobs in May 2017 for serious misconduct.
Over the course of the unfair dismissal hearings last year, the court heard that the relationship between the senator and the couple broke down gradually over time until it was deemed beyond repair.
The court heard that in an effort to inoculate themselves from disciplinary action, the couple put together a so-called Public Information Discloure document complaining about working conditions under the senator and attached three statutory declarations to support their claims.
The third statutory declaration was signed by Mitch Walker, a former employee who admitted during the trial that his statutory declaration had been written by the Messengers.
In his judgement handed down on Friday, Justice John Snaden said there was no doubt that that Mr and Mrs Messenger were guilty of serious misconduct at the time of their dismissals.
He said they had responded in a ridiculing manner to Senator Lambie's first and second show cause letters, which were also sent to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
"The show cause responses were transparent and calculated acts of betrayal," Justice Snaden said.
"It beggars belief that they were shared with the office of the Prime Minister.
"There was no possible justification for the Messengers embarking on that course and no employee in their position could realistically expect to remain in his or her employment having done so.
"Their efforts in sending the show cause responses constitute some of the clearest examples of serious misconduct imaginable."
As for the Public Disclosure Document, Justice Snaden reasoned this was arranged on March 24 when the Messengers accepted their relationship with Senator Lambie was in its death throes.
"They actively solicited or engineered a written document that was deliberately harmful to their employer, and they did so in order that they might use it to inflict that harm," he said.
"No employee in their position could seriously expect to remain in employment having embarked upon that course."
He said their actions were clear examples of serious misconduct.
Justice Snaden said of the great many complaints or inquiries expressed during the hearings that Mr and Mrs Messenger sought to qualify as the exercise of workplace rights, only one qualified.
"The remainder were, in some combination or another, either not made, not in the nature of complaints or inquiries, not sufficiently related to the Messengers' employment or not of a kind that the Messengers were relevantly able to make," he said.
Justice Snaden remarked at times during the trial, the couple were unable to contain their obvious personal animosity towards Senator Lambie.
He said on occasions, they put evidence or attempted to extract evidence from witneesses that was highly inappropriate
"Despite repeated warnings, the Messengers appeared at times determined to turn the trial into some kind of broad-ranging judicial inquiry into Senator Lambie's character or, which is worse, into a trial by media," Justice Snaden said.
He is yet to make a decision on the awarding of court costs.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
