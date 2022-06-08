Old Scotch's Georgia McCord will get to play on UTAS Stadium for the first time on Saturday.
The 19-year-old has been named captain of the NTFA under-20 women's team for the match against Southern Football League.
The under-20s side was introduced last year and it's the first time McCord has skippered the representative team.
"It's so exciting, I definitely didn't expect it," she said.
McCord, a defender, played in the NTFA team last year and also played two years of junior representative footy.
"I'm super excited, I definitely think we have a great group of girls and we've gelled really well as a team in the short amount of time we've been given to get to know each other.
"Both teams are a force to be reckoned with."
NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood last week confirmed the game would be live-streamed with a link being sent to AFLW and VFLW coaches.
"It's exciting and gives you a bit of a kick up the bum when you know that everyone's watching and you've got to show what you've got," McCord said.
All four Saturday games are at UTAS Stadium
Coach: Mark Prior
Ashton Billing, 49 (Old Scotch)
Monique Booth, 39 (Launceston)
Alanah Boyack, 11 (Vice-captain) (Longford)
Siofra Clark, 43 (Hillwood Sharks)
Cleo Cresswell, 36 (Meander Valley)
Nykahlia Down, 33 (Bridgenorth)
Amy Duggan, 27 (Old Scotch)
Maisie Edwards, 14 (Old Scotch)
Lianna Freestone, 31 (Launceston)
Hollie Geeves, 15 (George Town)
Charlie Giddins, 1 (Meander Valley)
Grace Gillow, 20 (South Launceston)
Isabella Johnston, 48 (Launceston)
Phoebe Ketchell, 5 (Bridgenorth)
Tunisha Kikoak, 46 (Old Scotch)
Kiarnnah Lehman, 40 (Deloraine)
Eliza Mathews, 37 (Old Scotch)
Georgia McCord, 45 (captain) (Old Scotch)
Jade Nichols, 38 (Longford)
Elizabeth Stonehouse, 47 (Evandale)
Bonnie Waddle, 28 (Old Scotch)
Emma Woods, 7 (Bridgenorth)
Taylor Leonard (emergency) (Launceston)
Annastasia Hovington (emergency) (Old Launcestonians)
Mia Jarman (emergency) (Old Launcestonians)
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
