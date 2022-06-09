AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has made it clear that the proposed new stadium in Hobart is a requirement for Tasmania to be granted the 19th licence.
He met with Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Thursday where they discussed 11 substantive points as part of the bid, which will be taken to the AFL Commission and club presidents in a few months.
Mr McLachlan confirmed that the AFL would only be considering a 19th licence, rather than the relocation of an existing Melbourne club.
The Tasmanian government has pledged $150 million for the bid including $50 million in a high performance centre, and $10 million per year for a decade, which Mr McLachlan said indicated to him the seriousness of the government's position.
Speaking following their meeting, he said it was his view that a new stadium was a necessity.
"I think if you look around this country, you look at the AFL and you look at the cities where AFL and other sports and events being played, you need a stadium that can compete in 2022, or 2025 or whenever it is - 2026 - or whenever a stadium can be built," Mr McLachlan said.
"Whether it's contingent or however you want to frame it, and I'll take responsibility for this, this team needs and will have a new stadium if it wants a licence. And I think Tasmanians will expect that, north and south.
"If it's going to be a 19th licence, there's a lot to go through, there'll be a new stadium.
"That's just my view, and I think the premier understands that and I think agrees, and every Tasmanian I have spoken to agrees as well."
He pointed to Adelaide Oval and Perth's Optus Stadium as examples where new infrastructure had provided wider economic benefits.
Improved stadia was also part of the deals that brought the Gold Coast Suns and Greater Western Sydney Giants into the AFL.
The 27,000-seat roofed stadium - proposed for the Hobart Regatta Ground foreshore - was estimated to be $750 million, but right to information documents obtained by Labor cast doubt on the figure.
Under initial cost estimates, the site specific costs - which would include the floating aspect of the stadium - had "$?????" listed via advice from Waypoint Group, and was not included in the total.
The way in which it would be funded through the state and federal governments and private investment was also yet to be fully determined.
Mr Rockliff said the AFL bid should be seen as an opportunity to add modern infrastructure to Hobart that would have wider benefits.
"When you look at Adelaide, Perth, it has had a huge impact on those cities," he said.
"So we need to look outside the square, look at the bigger picture, and the opportunity of an AFL licence can provide us with that opportunity of an investment, an investment will be a game changer not only for southern Tasmania, but for the whole of Tasmania."
Various AFL clubs have already signalled their initial intentions on the Tasmanian bid, including support from Hawthorn, North Melbourne and Geelong, but opposition from Gold Coast and potentially Collingwood and Sydney.
Mr McLachlan said it would all come down to the strength of the case.
"I won't speak for my commission, I won't speak for the presidents, other than to say football believes that Tasmanians deserve a licence," he said.
"But it also has a responsibility to the industry and to the growth everywhere.
"It will be the deal. If the deal is right for football, they'll support it. If it's not, they won't."
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
