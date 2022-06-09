The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says new Hobart stadium a must for Tasmania's bid for 19th licence

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Questions have been raised about the $750 million price tag on the proposed new Hobart stadium, with site specific costs not included. But it's seen as essential for an AFL team.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has made it clear that the proposed new stadium in Hobart is a requirement for Tasmania to be granted the 19th licence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.