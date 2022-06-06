The Examiner
Third attempt to be made at minimum mandatory sentences for child sex offenders in Tasmania

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:25am
Labor, the Greens and legal groups look set to oppose the government again as it attempts to bring in minimum mandatory sentences for serious child sex offences.

The Tasmanian Government will make a third attempt to introduce minimum mandatory sentences for serious child sex offences, but it looks set to face extensive opposition once again.

