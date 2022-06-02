Former school cleaner jailed for sex abuse of 13-year-old boy

Rachel Lee Reily has been jailed for the persistent sex abuse of a 13-year-old boy.
Reily had pleaded guilty to the abuse which occurred across several months last year.
She was convicted and sentenced by Justice Tamara Jago in the Burnie Supreme Court on Thursday morning.
Justice Jago said Crown prosecutors relied on nine individual sexual acts for the basis of the crime, but that these were "not isolated" and were part of an "ongoing course of conduct".
Reily was jailed for two years, but Justice Jago suspended one year of that sentence, and ordered she be eligible for parole after six months.
A woman guilty of the months-long sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy has "lost everything", including care of her own son, a court heard on Wednesday.
Rachel Lee Reily previously pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Burnie to the sex abuse charge, which related to the crimes she committed against the child last year.
On Wednesday, Reily appeared in the court for a sentencing hearing, and her lawyer Paul Sullivan said that since she committed the crimes and since her previous appearance and the surrounding media publicity, her life had been upended.
However, Justice Tamara Jago said the consequences Reily was experiencing were of her own making, and "flowed directly from her commission of the crimes".
Mr Sullivan said in the days after her first court appearance her photo and identifying information calling her a "child sex offender" was shared hundreds of times, and that she was now very uncomfortable in public.
The court previously heard Reily was working at a school as a cleaner when she committed the crimes, and lost that employment when she was charged.
She has only been permitted to see her son once since, for two hours on Mother's Day.- Defence lawyer Paul Sullivan
Mr Sullivan said she then took on further employment, but also lost that in the wake of the previous court date.
Furthermore, Mr Sullivan said, the father of Reily's son had restricted her access to the boy in recent weeks.
"She has only been permitted to see her son once since, for two hours on Mother's Day," Mr Sullivan said.
He added that the child's father had served her with a family court application for "very limited contact".
He also said that if she is jailed, she will lose the rental home she has lived in for many years, and therefore will not have a home for her son when she is released.
He said such losses will address the need for personal deterrence in sentencing.
"She's pretty much lost everything in her life, if she's not going to be deterred by that there's not much more any court could do."
Justice Jago bailed Reily to appear on June 2 for sentencing.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
