Tunisha Kikoak would love to play AFLW and has taken another significant step toward that goal.
The 17-year-old is the only player from the North and North-West of the state to be selected in the 46-strong inaugural AFLW Futures squad. She's one of five Tasmania Devils players in the group.
The North Launceston product, who has been playing with Old Scotch in the NTFAW premier division this year, is grateful to all those who have got her to this point.
"It's a really good honour and great opportunity, I'm stoked," she said.
There's a training session in Melbourne on Saturday before the squad will be spilt into two teams for an exhibition match at Geelong's GHMBA Stadium on Sunday.
Kikoak will play alongside Glenorchy's Georgia Clark in Futures team black.
Glenorchy's Brooke Barwick as well as North Hobart's Madi Lamb and Bellah Parker are in team white.
Kikoak, who played for the Allies at the under-18 national championships this year, isn't sure where she'll line up on Sunday but will embrace whatever role she's given.
She rotated through the ruck and played forward for the Devils earlier this year.
"I enjoy competition in the air physically and on the ground as a ball-getter," she said.
Kikoak, who is originally from the Gold Coast, moved to Launceston about six years ago.
She played for North Launceston from under-11s through under-17s.
This year she's taken the opportunity to play women's footy and made her senior debut against Scottsdale in round seven.
"I like the physicality and intensity of it," she said.
The Futures match will be at 10.30am.
It will be followed by the Woomeras versus Medleys clash at 12.30pm which is an under-16 girls exhibition match between an Indigenous side and a multicultural team.
Kikoak played for the Medleys last year given her Inuvialuit heritage.
The Newstead College year 12 student is now eligible to be selected in next year's AFLW Academy.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
