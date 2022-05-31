Three NTJFA players will get the elite football experience in Geelong on Sunday.
Scottsdale's Ruby Hall, East Launceston's Maggie Chen and Evandale's Emma Castles have been named in the squads for the Woomeras versus Medleys clash at Kardinia Park.
The match features Australia's most-promising under-16 footballers from Indigenous or multi-cultural backgrounds with Hall selected in the Woomeras and Chen and Castles in the Medleys.
All three, as well as Penguin's Amarli Johnson, Claremont/New Norfolk's Maddison Devine (Woomeras) and Sandy Bay's Keala Hayes (Medleys) will get access to a national online mentoring program which runs until December.
"The Woomeras and Medleys programs not only provide a platform for players to showcase their great talents, but also provide an opportunity for players to develop leadership skills which they can take back to their respective communities and football clubs," AFL national diversity talent manager Paul Vandenbergh said.
A live stream will be available at www.womens.afl/talent-pathway/u18s.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
