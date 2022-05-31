The Examiner
Jury retires to consider whether ex-Scout leader Martinus Nicholas Hulsman is guilty of sexual abuse

Updated May 31 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 9:00pm
Ex-Scout sex abuse trial nearing end in North-West

A jury will likely retire today to consider whether an 88-year-old former Scout leader is guilty of the sexual abuse of six young boys between the 1970s and 1990s.

