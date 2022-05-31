George Town's Shaun Muller can't believe he'll be celebrating a 20-year senior footy premiership reunion this Saturday.
Muller, who has played about 220 senior games for the club, is still running around in the NTFA premier top-grade.
He's been reflecting this week as the Saints prepare to celebrate their 1972, 1982 and 2002 flags on Saturday when they take on Longford at home.
The Saints beat the Tigers 15.13 (103) to 6.6 (42) in 2002.
"To still be playing at a 20-year reunion, I didn't think I'd be doing that, especially when I wasn't a teenager, like (teammate) Luke Crane (who was 17 in 2002)," he said with a smile.
"I definitely thought I'd be finished by now but I'm looking forward to getting out there and having a game in front of those (2002) guys to prove to them that we can still do it at our age.
"And then have a beer afterwards and talk a bit of rubbish and reacquaint ourselves with what were really good, fun times."
The 2002 triumph was the first of eight consecutive senior flags for the club.
Half-back Tim King won the Clarrie Boon Medal as best on ground for the Dale Chugg-coached team.
Muller, who was 21 at the time, said he had one vivid memory of the game in which he kicked four majors.
"Our ruckman Ben Tuthill basically tapped it to himself, ran onto it, kicked it from the centre square at Aurora Stadium and bounced it through," he said.
Crane recalled the circumstances which led to him playing on grand final day.
"It was a bit of a controversy that I even played and Chris Jones," he said.
"Because Chris was playing Devils at the time in the VFL and I was playing Tassie Mariners in the under-18s.
"I think we only played one or two games for the year and then the NTFA allowed us to play which was nice for us but obviously some guys missed out."
Crane, who played in another premiership with the club, ended up starring in the SANFL with Sturt and winning the Magarey Medal in 2008.
Muller, who has played in six flags with the Saints, offered his perspective on what made the Saints so strong from 2002-10.
"We were all local or had some sort of affiliation with the local area," he said.
"The guys that were recruits from Launceston had really good mates here so it was a tight group that got on really well."
Meanwhile, Peter Florrison, a club stalwart of more 400 games, played in the 1972 and 1982 successes.
The backman played alongside rover Tim Jones in the '82 Tamar Football Association triumph.
Gary Crane coached that group to success.
"We were three goals down halfway through the last quarter and won by a point," Jones said.
"It was pretty nerve-racking."
Jones, who also played in George Town's 1979 triumph, provided insight into the Saints' 1982 outfit.
"At the time, they were nearly all locals, they all worked here and played here and that was the main thing with the team, we didn't do a lot of recruiting from outside the town," he said.
Jones' sons Chris and Mark played a major role in the Saints' eight premierships in a row.
The reunion is at the club from 1-5pm on Saturday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
