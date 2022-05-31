It hasn't taken Launceston Aquatic Club's Steve Hanson long to win admirers for his efforts in the pool.
The young swimmer, who only took up the sport last year, has been nominated for the male rising star category of the The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Advertisement
He's also eagerly waiting to see if he'll be selected in the Tasmanian team to compete at the School Sport Australia championships in Brisbane in August.
One of his proudest achievements was finishing second in the 50-metre butterfly at a state sprint meet in Launceston in January.
The 13-year-old's major goal is to clock under 30 seconds in 50m butterfly.
While butterfly is a stroke that trips most people up, it has come more naturally to Hanson.
He admires former Australian Olympic swimmer Geoff Huegill who he did a clinic with in the past year.
Huegill won bronze in the 100m butterfly at the Sydney Olympics.
"He's a butterflier, so we get along a bit better," Hanson said.
"(He helped me) get the timing better with my kick and arms so I didn't waste as much energy."
Hanson, a Scotch Oakburn College year seven student, said he enjoyed the personal challenge swimming offered as well as the friendships.
"That's the main reason I joined because you can hang out with your friends for time trials but you're also pushing yourself," he said.
The teenager explained he hadn't swum for four years and was motivated to join to keep up a friendly rivalry he has with a mate.
His dedication includes training three mornings a week and as well as some afternoon sessions.
They are often one hour and a half sessions.
He also does a gym session with his swim club and another session with SPR Conditioning each week.
While butterfly is his favourite stroke, he isn't afraid to tackle any of them and he has competed in a variety of distances from 50m through 400m.
Away from the pool, Hanson has enjoyed numerous sports including basketball, Taekwondo, touch football and bike riding.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.