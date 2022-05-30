Tassie's hospitality businesses commended at awards night

The state's best hospitality venues were recognised at the annual Tasmanian Hospitality Association's excellence awards on Monday night.
In front of more than 500 industry representatives, 38 of Tasmania's best cafes, restaurants, accommodation providers, pubs, sporting clubs and tourism operators were crowned 2022 winners.
Out of the list of award recipients on the night, 11 hailed from the North.
St Helens-based French restaurant Furneaux was named restaurant of the year in the regional category, as well as best standalone restaurant.
First place for best regional hotel or pub tavern of the year, as well as best pub-style accommodation went to the Great Lake Hotel, located in Miena, and the East Coast's Saffire Freycinet was again named best deluxe hotel accommodation.
Launceston's Irish Murphy's beat out the Richmond Arms and Shoreline Hotel for the best live music or entertainment venue, while the Plough Inn won best sports bar.
Alchemy Bar and Bistro took out the top spot in the category of best bar presentation and service, Stillwater Restaurant won best fine dining, and The Metz won best specialty restaurant.
Cataract on Paterson and Rupert & Hound co-owner Karen Burbury was the recipient of the hospitality minister's award for contribution to the industry, for her passion for providing a training platform that sets her staff up to succeed in the future.
In total there were 353 nominations from 125 individual businesses, with the winners getting the opportunity to represent the state at the next AHA National Awards in Sydney on November 28.
"The 2022 Tasmanian Awards for Excellence was another exceptional evening which showcased the best hospitality businesses across the state," THA chief executive Steve Old said.
"The quality of the nominations was of the highest class and this year's judging in most categories was extremely tight.
"It was fantastic to celebrate the achievements of the past 12 months with so many industry representatives, who are the heart and soul of every Tasmanian hospitality offering."
Mr Old also paid a special tribute to the THA's newest life member Frank Morgan.
"Frank has, without doubt, provided a significant contribution, impact and driving force to Tasmanian hospitality, especially in the Southern region," Mr Old said.
"He has held a variety of positions during his 33-year involvement, has given back to many local communities through sponsorships of sporting clubs and thoroughly deserves this recognition as our newest life member."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
