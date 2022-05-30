Man charged after alleged criminal tour of Tasmania

A 31-year-old man has allegedly been on a week long crime spree across Tasmania, police have said.
The man was arrested on Sunday in relation to allegedly stealing fuel from a Bothwell service station that day.
A police spokesperson said he would appear in court at a later date.
"The man was driving a Silver Holden Captiva with interstate registration when he was intercepted by Bothwell Police," the spokesperson said.
Police will allege that the man has been responsible for stealing from other businesses across the State, including Port Arthur, Queenstown and Launceston since Sunday 22 May 2022.
The man will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court next month charged with five counts of stealing.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
