Two patients at the Launceston General Hospital test positive for COVID-19

Two patients at the Launceston General Hospital have tested tested positive for for COVID-19.
Both patients have been moved to the acute medical ward at the LGH, one of two COVID specific wards in operation at the hospital.
The remaining staff and patients on ward 3D have all undergone PCR testing, with all returning negative results.
No new wards have been closed since the two cases were confirmed, with all COVID-positive patients in the acute medical ward or ward 5D - which was closed to new patients on May 24 following a COVID outbreak.
The new cases at the LGH came only hours after the Tasmanian government announced it planned to end the public health emergency directive on June 30.
Announcing an extension of the emergency directive on Sunday, Public Health director Dr Mark Veitch said he expected the extension would be the last.
"As case numbers slowly fall, and complications of COVID-19 remain manageable by our health system, we are approaching the time when the public health powers and actions enabled by the public health emergency declaration will no longer be needed to manage the threat posed by COVID-19," he said.
"I expect this will be the last extension of the public health emergency declaration."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
