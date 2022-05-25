The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

Rockliff backs the LGH to manage increasing demand amid growing pressure

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 25 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ward closure and lack of staff compound LGH pressures

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has backed the Tasmanian Health Service to manage the increasing demand facing the Launceston General Hospital, despite a prolonged COVID-outbreak and staffing shortages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.