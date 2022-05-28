After a decade of advocating, two hearing loss for children centres are coming to Tasmania.
Now Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced funding for two Shepherd Centres in Tasmania, one in Launceston and one in Hobart, in April.
Shepherd Centre chief officer Jim Hungerford said the $2.5 million funding will come through next year.
"We need to grow rapidly because across Australia, about half of the children with hearing loss are getting the specialist support they need but in Tassie sadly at the moment, it's only 10 per cent," he said.
Steph Mountney's young daughter Frankie has gone through the Shepherd Centre, despite being in St Leonards, the "local" centre was in Sydney.
"We first started with the Shepherd Centre when Frankie was six months old," Ms Mountney said.
The mother-of-three and qualified nurse said she never understood the disadvantage Tasmanians had when it came to accessing health care for hearing loss until her own daughter was recommended to be fitted with a cochlear implant.
"I remember seeing an ENT specialist in Launceston and her saying to me, 'Oh great, I haven't done a child for ages, it would be good to practice'," Ms Mountney said.
So she and her husband took their two young children to Sydney so Frankie could have surgery.
Frankie is now five and in her first year of primary school, she needed another cochlear implant which required another trip to Sydney, all in all the family had to take five trips to Sydney for access to hearing loss care.
Frankie is now thriving, she loves to dance, playing on the monkey bars and having fun with her siblings but Ms Mountney said she doesn't want another family to go what they went through.
"The Shepherd Centre have been brilliant, but to have to travel to Sydney from Tasmania is hard and it's not doable for every family," she said.
"I really grateful that other families won't have the struggles or potentially won't have the struggle that we have had."
Mr Hungerford said without these supports, children with hearing loss can be at a disadvantage with their overall learning.
"These days all of the children will normally end up with a hearing aid and if they get qualified they can go through to get a cochlear implant, but none of the devices are the same as normal hearing and the children have to learn how to listen through those devices," he said.
"They have to learn a lot of skills that parents need to learn how to support their child's listening and language development.
"In the absence of those things, children almost always end up with significantly delayed language, but the average has been reported around the world is that they are three years behind at school."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
