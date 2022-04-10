The Examiner
Labor's plan for funding to establish hearing loss centres in Tasmania

Nikita McGuire
Andrew Chounding
By Nikita McGuire, and Andrew Chounding
Updated April 11 2022 - 2:30am, first published April 10 2022 - 6:00pm
HEARING AID: Anthony Albanese and Ross Hart. Picture: Josh Peach

Labor leader Anthony Albanese was in Launceston on the first day of the federal election campaign to announce $2.5 million to establish two hearing loss centres for Tasmanian children.

