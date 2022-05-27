The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Mandatory vote for council elections timeline to ensure its in place by October: Minister

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council election mandatory vote headed to Parliament next week

Mandatory voting for local council elections will be debated next week, with a timeline pushed to ensure the legislation can pass before this year's council elections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.