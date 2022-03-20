newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After walking and running throughout the night, participants of the 2022 Launceston Relay for Life packed up their tents and gazebos's as the event came to a close. The Wango Tangos team was made up of a small number of family and friends who joined together to raise money for The Cancer Council. It was the first year of taking part for Jeremy Smith, who said each member walked for around six hours. READ MORE: Region's top businesses shine at awards night "We are all really tired now after walking all night, we are a small team so it was a great team effort to have someone on the track at all times,"he said. Fellow team member Casey Belbin said the most challenging part was walking in the early hours of the morning. READ MORE:Tasmania's daily COVID case figure drops down to 1309 cases "I started doing Relay for Life down the North-West with my school and I did that for as few years," she said. "We've moved up here so thought we would participate in the Launceston event. It brings the community together for a great cause and it's a great way to help make a difference." With the final result still being tallied, the event goal was to raise $160,000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

