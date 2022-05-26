The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA Premier Division: Hillwood and Bracknell in key clash in round eight

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK AGAIN: Jordan Tepper will return for South Launceston against Bridgenorth this weekend. Picture: Craig George

Hillwood's upward trajectory in the table could reach new heights this weekend with the Sharks a chance to claim top spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.