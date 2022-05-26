The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Baker scores first road victory

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Georgia Baker stands on top of the podium after her first race win during the Lotto Thringen Ladies Tour. Picture: Twitter

Launceston cyclist Georgia Baker has risen to new heights on the road with her first professional road win at the Lotto Thringen Ladies Tour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.