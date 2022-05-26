Baker scores first road victory

Launceston cyclist Georgia Baker has risen to new heights on the road with her first professional road win at the Lotto Thringen Ladies Tour.
The 27-year-old claimed stage two of the tour in style after appearing to be working to put her teammates Alex Manly and Ruby Roseman-Gannon into position to claim the sprint section until the final corner.
The Australian track representative exited the final corner leading the peloton and held first place to the line to tick off another milestone in her career.
"Our main goal was to keep Alex in the yellow jersey, so a stage win was just a bonus. To be honest, that wasn't our plan, for me to win today, it just so happened that's how it worked out, so I'm really happy with that," Baker said.
"We had a really good, strong team ride today."
Baker's teammates in Roseman-Gannon and general classification leader Manly claimed fourth and seventh position in a strong team display ahead of the Dortendorf stage.
It caps a strong year for the former Perth resident after she represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and the UCI Track World Championships last year.
She also donned the national colours to compete at the UCI Nations Cup where she competed in the madison in April.
Baker's time on the road has been busy after she recently contested the 111km Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar one-day race around Eibar in Spain.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
