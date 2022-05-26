Launceston Tornadoes will get the chance to pick the brain of the NBL coach of the year this weekend.
Tasmania JackJumpers mentor Scott Roth, who led the side to a grand final series in its inaugural season, will be at Elphin Sports Centre from 5.30pm on Saturday.
The Torns take on Bendigo Braves at 6.30pm in NBL1 South.
Coach Sarah Veale is thrilled Roth will be spending time with her group.
"It's awesome for Scott to be here and he'll be here until half-time and then he's got to go and watch the last half of the (North West) Thunder game," she said.
"He'll be with us all day. He'll come to our pre-game practice and our scout and talk to the girls and he's been a great mentor to me.
"We've had some conversations about our defence and where we need to go to from here so I'm sure he'll be critiquing that as the game progresses."
Veale has valued Roth's advice in the past.
"He looks at the game in a different way and he's had a world of experience," she said.
"He has watched some of our games and given me some very direct feedback and it's been really good."
The JackJumpers have worked hard to create a whole-of-state outfit rather than a Hobart team.
Roth constantly emphasised that throughout the season and Veale has appreciated that approach.
"He loves what they've created. He loves basketball in Tassie. He's always said he wanted to come here and make a difference and he certainly has," she said.
"And for him, it's not just about the players. It's actually about from the grassroots up and certainly mentoring coaches so that we can coach many more people.
"That's been something he's really wanted to do and he's done it so far."
Launceston teenager Lachlan Brewer, who was a JackJumpers training partner this year, will join Roth on part of his tour around the state's North.
Brewer was recently selected in the Australian under-17 squad for a European tour across the next two months.
Meanwhile, JackJumper Jarred Bairstow has signed with NBL1 South side Hobart Chargers in another positive for Tassie basketball.
He'll play his first game with the Chargers on Friday night when they host Bendigo in round six at Kingborough Sports Centre.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
