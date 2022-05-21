Bracknell have bounced back to form after coming out victorious in their tight tussle with Rocherlea notching a seven-point win 12.5 (77) to 10.10 (70).
In a game that could have gone either way heading into the final term, Bracknell's ability to win the contest and convert their chances proved critical in achieving the seven-point win.
Rocherlea's inaccuracy haunted them as the Tigers cultivated the same amount of scoring chances in the final term as the Redlegs but missed some key ones which would have secured the lead.
"We got on top in the centre clearances and in our ruck work around the ground but we didn't utilise the ball the way we wanted to and how we had trained for [in the first half]," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"When we started to tidy that up in the last quarter, we hit back on the scoreboard and it put us back in the game.
"Definitely our biggest win of the year on the road and probably the best game of football that we've played as a group this season so pleased to get the four points."
Luke Richards in his 150th game for the Tigers was named as their best player while Josh Ponting and Andrew Cox-Goodyer also featured heavily across the day. Josh Holton and Cox-Goodyer led the Tigers' scoring with three apiece.
Brodie Robinson was named as the reigning premiers' best player while off-season recruit Shaun McCrossen, key targets Matthew Dennis (four goals) and Sam Douglas were also prominent.
"[McCrossen] has been unbelievable for us in the midfield ... I don't think when he goes forward, teams pay him much respect but you've got to keep an eye on him because he's a very good player," Goodluck said.
"He gets to spots you wouldn't think he'd get to and is just very classy."
Only percentage has stopped Hillwood from claiming top spot with the Sharks' resurgent season continuing as they accounted for Longford 9.12 (66) to 6.7 (43).
After trailing at the first break, the Sharks lifted in the midfield and shed their opening-term inaccuracy to make the most of their goal-scoring chances and hold an eight-point lead at the main break.
Hillwood shared the means of production with eight goal-kickers with Brad Templar kicking the most with two while Isaac Thompson, Hamish Leedham and Zac Oldenhof continued their solid form.
The usual suspects of Liam Davies, Daniel Bennett and Jaidyn Harris were among the best for Longford while Luke Murfitt-Cowen led their goal-kicking with two.
George Town entered uncharted territory with their first win over South Launceston in the NTFA premier division as the Saints controlled proceedings to win 11.6 (72) to 6.5 (41).
The Saints had circled this one in the calendar since pre-season and came out with real intent as they held the lead until the final siren to notch their fourth win in a row.
Scottsdale enjoyed one of their biggest wins of the season as they turned it on for their home fans with a 19.14 (128) to 7.6 (48) win over Deloraine.
The Magpies led at every change with a six-goal second term the key as they routinely found a route to goal with eight individual goal-kickers on the day, led by Matthew Taylor (four goals).
Connor Young, Joe Krushka and Daniel Berry added three apiece while Ethan Petterwood, Cody Kerrison and Brad Tuffin among Scottsdale's best on the day.
The Kangaroos struggled to stem the flow of goals from the home side but Jarrod Scott, Damon Howe and Lucas Bakes impressed. Addison Cosslett and Darcy Huett led their goal-kicking with two.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
