The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA: Hillwood march on as Bracknell return to form in round seven

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 21 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Corry Goodluck praised his side for their efforts in the win against Rocherlea in the Aboriginal Round match. Picture: Brett Jarvis

Bracknell have bounced back to form after coming out victorious in their tight tussle with Rocherlea notching a seven-point win 12.5 (77) to 10.10 (70).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.