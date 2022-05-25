Launceston Tornadoes will be without one of their best for their biggest test of the season this Saturday at Elphin Sports Centre.
The second-placed NBL1 South outfit takes on third-ranked Bendigo Braves with tip-off at 6.30pm.
But they will have to get the job done without Keely Froling who is at a 10-day Australian Opals camp in Sydney.
The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is in September.
"So Keely's back next Wednesday. They play some games while they're away. It's just preparation," Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale said.
"They don't have their WNBA players there. I think there are 16 people at the camp so Keely will come back very tired."
Veale noted Tess Magden would also be missing from Bendigo's line-up due to national duties.
Froling has been averaging 30.83 points and 13.5 rebounds this season.
Veale said the Braves were the team to beat this year.
She knows her group is up against it but noted the home-court advantage was something her side thrived on.
"On paper, we're definitely underdogs but we are playing at home and that's always good for us," she said.
"We play well at home. We'll have goals for the game and as long as we continue to focus on those goals and if we can come away knowing we've achieved those, that helps prepare for the next game. And the next time against Bendigo with Froling in. That'll be something we'll be working towards."
So how will the Tornadoes cover Froling's absence?
"It's massive for us to not have Keely and Bendigo have probably got more experienced depth than us," the coach said.
"I think the shots will come from Payney (Mariah Payne). There'll be more opportunities to score for players like Micah (Simpson) and Hope Brooks is going to come on.
"She'll have a big game this weekend without Keely there. So the girls have really got an opportunity and they need to take it and go for it."
Guard Makala Bingley is also in doubt.
"She's torn a ligament in her thumb so I'm not sure if she'll be back this weekend or not," Veale said.
Meanwhile, Veale provided an update on Tahanee Bennell who sustained a knee injury against Dandenong Rangers a fortnight ago.
"It's not great news for T. She has ruptured her ACL," Veale said.
"She's going for surgery on June 27 to have that repaired and then has 12 months of recovering and she'll be back next season."
The Tornadoes bounced back after their loss to Waverley Falcons to defeat Ringwood 90-82 at home last weekend.
It was incredible fightback after the Torns trailed the Hawks by 23 points at one stage.
"The game out of Waverley really showed how much grit and heart the girls have and also showed us that if one player can't defend, it really puts out our rotations and hurts us," Veale said.
"That was our focus for the game against Ringwood. And it didn't happen in the first half. But certainly did from half-time onwards."
Launceston and Bendigo have 5-1 win-loss records.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
