Gallery: Aboriginal Round clash between Hillwood, Launceston

Hillwood's NTFAW premier team wore an Indigenous guernsey for the first time to celebrate Aboriginal Round.
They fell to Launceston by 141 points at Rocherlea Football Ground on Saturday in round seven.
Hillwood's Jorja Barron and Launceston's Madison Branzendale were awarded medals as their teams' best players.
Madison Shaw kicked seven goals while Meg Radford and Monique Dufty booted three each for the Lady Blues.
Launceston has a bye this week while Hillwood faces Scottsdale at Bracknell Recreation Ground.
Old Scotch and Bridgenorth will battle at the NTCA ground in the other round-eight match.
The Examiner's Brian Allen took these shots from the boundary line on Saturday.
