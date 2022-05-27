The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS Stadium redevelopment among projects that failed to get federal support

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated May 27 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian projects in the balance after federal election

Despite being lauded as one of the most marginal seat in Australia a number of high-profile projects in the Bass electorate failed to secure federal funding during the recent federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.