Tasmanian projects in the balance after federal election

Despite being lauded as one of the most marginal seat in Australia a number of high-profile projects in the Bass electorate failed to secure federal funding during the recent federal election.
Liberal MHR Bridget Archer bucked the trend of a nation that has elected a Labor government and held her seat against Labor's candidate and former member Ross Hart.
Advertisement
However, Ms Archer will have her work cut out for her in opposition and a number of crucial projects, identified by community leaders as important for the region, remain in the wind and without secure funding.
Arguably one of the biggest question marks remains over the $208 million UTAS Stadium redevelopment.
The redevelopment plan was presented by the City of Launceston as part of an ambitious bid to place the sporting infrastructure as an important part of Tasmania's bid for an AFL team.
Both major parties ahead of and during the election was asked to commit $145 million towards the project, which will see UTAS Stadium increase capacity to 27,500 with the development of a second tier on the eastern and northern grandstands and a new southern stand.
An indoor stadium that would have full size basketball courts, along with tiered seating to enable concerts to be held at the venue are also planned.
The state government has pledged its support for the proposal, and will take over ownership of the stadium to progress the project and release it from the responsibility of the City of Launceston Council.
However, it requires federal funding to proceed, which at this point it has failed to obtain.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the council had been successful in seeking support for a range of projects through a variety of ways, including election commitments, along with grants and other vehicles such as the Launceston City Deal.
"Pleasingly, the newly elected Federal Government has indicated its support for the continuation of the City Deal model, which has been the Launchpad for a number of transformative projects in Northern Tasmania in recent years," Mr van Zetten said.
"The City of Launceston will continue to progress proposals like the UTAS Stadium upgrade, Northern suburbs recreation hub, and the second stage of the Launceston City Heart Project and we look forward to collaborating with the newly elected Federal Government on these and other exciting projects for Northern Tasmania."
Mr Van Zetten said the council would continue to leverage its partnerships with all levels of government to achieve its strategic objectives and projects.
Despite health being touted as the number one issue for Northern Tasmania, a community health precinct that would help to address growing levels of homelessness and connect people with allied health professionals did not secure funding in the federal election.
The project, which was spearheaded by City Mission, and chief executive Stephen Brown expressed disappointment regarding the outcome.
"This project will significantly enlarge City Mission's capacity to provide care and accommodation for families and individuals experiencing homelessness and cost of living pressures," said Stephen Brown.
Advertisement
"The vision for the precinct is to create a welcoming space that would offer housing units and access to various service providers and free health professionals. It would be a vital infrastructure for our city and benefit the community greatly."
The precinct plan was to construct a multistorey building to provide emergency relief, free medical services, consultation rooms along with 35 single, double and family social housing units.
Launcston developer Errol Stewart's grand vision to build a home for the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra on the banks of the Tamar estuary is another project that failed to attract party support during the election.
The centre, which would be built on land owned by Mr Stewart, has been described as Tasmania's response to the Sydney Opera House.
Advertisement
Mr Stewart said he had discussions with the TSO to hold the land in the hope the project could get funding.
However, he said there were a number of competing projects seeking funding in Launceston and said the project had failed to showcase its importance to both political parties.
He said he was hopeful that ongoing discussions with Labor politicians would result in funding support, but nothing had been secured yet.
Another project that failed to get funding was the QVMAG redevelopment. The upgrade, which was named as a priority project by the Northern Tasmanian Development Corporation would modernise the art gallery and add an extension for a new gallery space and a cafe area, along with off-street car parking.
Mr van Zetten said Launceston had been successful in seeking funding from other tiers of government for projects such as Riverbend Park, Launceston City Heart, the redevelopment of Macquarie House and Albert Hall.
Advertisement
"These have been achieved through a mix of election commitments and other funding programs, including the Launceston City Deal," he said.
"The City of Launceston will continue to progress proposals like the UTAS Stadium upgrade, Northern suburbs recreation hub, and the second stage of the Launceston City Heart Project and we look forward to collaborating with the newly elected federal government on these and other exciting projects for Northern Tasmania."
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.