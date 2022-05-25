As a First Nations woman Fiona Hughes is no stranger to racism - it's not been a defining factor in her life, but more like an undercurrent.
The first time it happened she was a child, and with a child's optimism she brushed it aside as no more than an isolated incident.
But with the wisdom that comes with being an adult, as well as a First Nations person, Ms Hughes now has a different view when it comes to racism. "It's embedded [in Australian culture]. We need to get rid of racism....I'm tired of it."
Five years ago, First Nations people across Australia came together and delivered the Uluru Statement From the Heart to demand action from the country's political leaders.
Ms Hughes said there had been nothing done since, something she says it deeply upsetting, but there was hope for the future.
"The Uluru Statement was gifted to the Australian people, and now it is up to them to decide if we have a place in the Constitution," she said.
First Nations People are not recognised in Australia's Constitution, a situation that Ms Hughes describes as "disgusting" but she hoped a groundswell of community support would enable change and establish a First Nations Voice to the Parliament. A Voice, embedded in the Australian Constitution, is something new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke about during his victory speech following the election.
Ms Hughes said with the change of government there was change in the air.
That notion is also supported by First Nations man Thomas Mayor, a signatory to the original Uluru Statement that was presented in 2017.
Mr Mayor will be the guest of honour for Reconciliation Tasmania's Reconciliation Week events, which will be held from Thursday.
"There is community support for the Uluru Statement and that is growing all the time," he said, pointing to public polling done on the issue.
Mr Mayor said the Uluru Statement focused on three initiatives, a Voice, Truth and Treaty, as key issues First Nations people wanted to be recognised by the country.
He said it had "been a long road" but he was hopeful that things would finally change.
Young First Nations woman Bianca Templar said the lack of action from politicans could only be described as shameful.
"It's shameful for our people, its shameful for our politicians, but also for our children, with what they are being taught," she said.
Ms Templar, who won a Tasmanian Young Achiever Award last year for her work promoting First Nations issues, said action was needed as a matter of urgency.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
