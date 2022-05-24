Drink-driver was in a hurry to get to dinghy sailing competition

A 53-year-old man who was speeding to get to a dinghy sailing competition could face a period of home detention, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Gavin Terence Brooks pleaded guilty to a count of exceeding the speed limit, driving whilst not the holder of a driver's licence and exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.
The court heard that Brooks had driven from Binalong Bay despite having a blood alcohol reading of at least 0.135.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said police detected Brooks driving his Volkswagon van at 125kmh in a 110km/h zone at Powranna on the Midland Highway at 8.50am on November 10 last year.
Ms Woodgate said he had a learner's licence which expired in June.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Brooks had since received a full licence on December 8.
He said Brooks had been invited to stay with friends at Binalong Bay and had been drinking until about 1am. Mr Tucker said he had left Binalong Bay at 7.30am.
"He made a commitment to go to a yacht club and help with a dinghy sailing regatta and that is why he was driving back to Launceston," he said.
"He went to bed at 1am and left at 7.30am and should have left it a bit longer before driving."
Magistrate Ken Stanton said: "should have left it a lot longer".
Mr Tucker said the speeding was inattention.
"He accepts he made a mistake and accepts that his driving record is not that flash," he said.
Mr Stanton said the offence was Brooks' fifth offence under the Road Safety Alcohol and Drugs Act.
"He received a suspended jail sentence in 2006 after recording 0.134 and a suspended jail sentence in 2009 after recording a reading of 0.198," he said.
He told Mr Tucker he was considering what type of custodial penalty he would apply.
Mr Tucker responded by seeking an assessment for a home detention order.
Mr Stanton ordered a pre-sentence report including the assessment and adjourned sentencing until July 7 at 11.30am.
