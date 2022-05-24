The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gavin Terence Brooks could face a period of home detantion

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink-driver was in a hurry to get to dinghy sailing competition

A 53-year-old man who was speeding to get to a dinghy sailing competition could face a period of home detention, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.