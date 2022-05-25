Government to act on House of Assembly numbers

Tasmania is set to have 10 more politicians in the House of Assembly by the time the next state election is held.
This comes after a surprise announcement by Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Tuesday, in response to a Greens motion the party moved once again to get the House of Assembly to vote on restoring its numbers from 25 to 35 members.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said a bill to restore numbers would be introduced to Parliament this year, and if passed, numbers will be restored at the next state election in 2025.
The House of Assembly was reduced by 10 members in 1998 when Labor and Liberal members teamed up to vote in its favour.
The move was sceptically seen as one to reduce the future influence of the Greens in Parliament.
Before 1998, there were seven members elected during a state election from Tasmania's five electorates.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said it was past time that numbers were restored.
"Wouldn't it be a wonderful thing if after the next election, we came in here into a 35-seat house where there was a deeper talent pool of backbenchers who could genuinely represent their constituencies," she said.
"I believe that increasingly Tasmanians recognise the need to restore the numbers in the House of Assembly.
"They recognise that they are short-changed on representation when so many government members either have to be ministers or have to serve on committees or have other very significant responsibilities in this place."
Mr Rockliff said increasing the size of the House of Assembly wasn't an immediate priority with the next state election due in three years.
But he said the Tasmanian community would be better served by a 35-member House of Assembly through Parliament's improved functionality.
"When things need fixing, like the restoration of numbers in the House of Assembly, then we need to have the courage to fix them," Mr Rockliff said.
"This is not a popular issue, I suspect, in the Tasmanian community, but I also believe while it is not a popular issue, it is increasingly an important one.
"Sometimes you've got to have the courage of your convictions and do what's right and that's exactly what we will do because ultimately this is about ensuring the Tasmanian Parliament most effectively represents our constituents right across Tasmania."
Labor leader Rebecca White said the party had in-principle support for the restoration of House of Assembly numbers.
"It's been our position for more than a decade now and of course we'll wait to see the detail of the bill," she said.
Ms White said the resignations of two parliamentarians, including former premier Peter Gutwein, and the resignation of upper house member Jane Howlett from cabinet over the past five months had been the catalyst for renewed discussion over House of Assembly numbers.
She said the churn of ministers had been destablising for the Tasmanian community and the agencies and departments over which they had responsibility.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Bailey said a restored house would result in better representation of all sectors of the community
"The TCCI sees the expansion of Parliament as a great step forward in increasing representation for both the business community and the broader community," he said.
"It is clear the current 25-seat system places a huge workload on ministers with many of them juggling four or five major portfolios.
"This results in stretched resources for important decisions and could be seen as a contributing factor to a high recent turnover among MPs."
A 2020 parliamentary inquiry report into the restoration of numbers found many former politicians, academics, and former public servants believed the house should be returned to 35 members.
For the inquiry, the state's Treasury Department released detailed analysis which showed 10 extra lower house members would cost taxpayers $6.1 million a year.
It estimated in the first year of operation, there would be a one-off cost of $5.8 million.
Treasury estimated it would cost $1.3 million a year for an extra minister to join cabinet.
Former premier Peter Gutwein in budget estimates last year said there should be a discussion about the size of the House of Assembly prior to the next state election in 2025.
"When the time is appropriate, when our finances are in good shape, then yes, Parliament should be returned to its original 35 [members]," he said.
