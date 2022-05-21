With the Liberals claiming the seats of Bass and Braddon in yesterday's federal election, a tight race between the two major candidates fighting for the seat of Lyons stopped the Liberals from claiming all three Northern electorates on the day.
In stark contrast to the battle in Braddon, where the Liberal's Gavin Peirce retained his seat with a significant margin, the largest of Tasmania's five electorates was split by a margin of less than one per cent after 80 of 80 polls returned their votes - with Labor slightly ahead.
Speaking at the Longford RSL after a "long day of campaigning", the Liberals candidate for Lyons Susie Bower said she was happy with how the team had pulled together to support her in her first federal campaign.
"To be this close is great, we always knew it was going to be tight," she said.
Ms Bower said she had "no idea" if she could pull through to win the seat, but she remained hopeful of the result.
She said she visited six polling places on the day, including one in her hometown of Westbury and said the mood had been very positive.
Ms Bower was joined by fellow party members, Lyons MHA Guy Barnett and Tasmanian Liberal Senator Wendy Askew, with Ms Bower singling out Ms Askew for her support during the campaign.
"There are a few people that I really do want to single out and say a big thank you to, in particular Wendy, thank you so much," she said.
"None of this would have been possible and you know exactly why, helping me out, so a big thank you to you."
As Ms Bower awaited the results in the North, her opponent, Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell remained in the South.
With the votes still being counted Mr Mitchell and his team were approached for comment on several occasions throughout the night, but did not respond when contacted.
In 2019, the two-time incumbent retained his seat with a 5.2 per cent margin after the Liberals had a disastrous campaign in which its candidate Jessica Whelan resigned over anti-Muslim social media comments.
Mr Mitchell also had old social media comments re-resurface earlier this month, but they were far less damaging than those of his former Liberal challenger.
In defeating the Liberal's candidate Ms Whelan, Mr Mitchell received 55.2 per cent of the vote with a 1.3 per cent swing in his favour.
While Saturday night's results slightly favoured Labor 50.24 per cent to 49.76 per cent, there was a 13.77 per cent swing to Ms Bower, while Mr Mitchell recorded a negative swing of 7.55 per cent.
The battle for third and fourth place was also a close affair with the Greens Liz Johnston receiving 11.23 per cent of the vote, ahead of the Jacqui Lambie Network's Troy Pfitzner who received 10.70 per cent.
One Nation's Emma Goyne also received 5.38 per cent of the vote, but recorded a negative swing of 2.53 per cent.
The remaining candidates for the seat, the Liberal Democrats Rhys Griffiths, the Animal Justice Party Anna Gralton and the United Australia Party's Jason Evans all recorded less than three per cent of the total vote.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
