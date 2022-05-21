The Examiner
Tasmania likely to receive new senator to replace Liberal veteran Eric Abetz

Matt Maloney
Updated May 21 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Liberal senator Eric Abetz is tipped to lose the seat he has held in the Senate for 28 years when counting for the 2022 federal election ceased on Saturday night.

