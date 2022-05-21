The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Liberal Bridget Archer declares victory in Bass over Labor's Ross Hart in 2022 Federal Election

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated May 21 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 4:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bass electorate has voted to retain incumbent Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, bucking a long-standing trend six elections in the making.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.