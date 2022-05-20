Bell Bay has swept this year's Women in Resources awards with two out of the five winners.
The annual Women in Resources and Manufacturing Tasmania Awards are co-ordinated by the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council in conjunction with the AusIMM Women in Mining Network Tasmania to create awareness of the inspirational women working in resources, mining and manufacturing and encourage other women to pursue careers in these Tasmanian industries
Maintenance planner Lorien Gear was awarded the outstanding Tasmanian tradeswoman, operator or technician awards, while the inclusion and diversity champion in Tasmanian resources award was given to Bell Bay Aluminium potlines south superintendent Joshua Clark.
Ms Gear has been at Liberty Bell Bay for just six months, but has a long career in the resource industry.
We need to inspire young women that a successful and happy career in industry is possible.- Lorien Gear
She first started an industrial electrician apprenticeship with the Hobart regional water board in 1991.
While working as a shift electrician Ms Gear held the motto "to ensure I learnt at least one new piece of knowledge daily".
Ms Gear said she was extremely proud to win this award and represent all women in industry.
"To win this award has shown that I am a respected and recognised tradeswoman in a non-traditional workplace within Tasmania," she said.
Across her 32 year career, Ms Gear worked in electrical/operational and technical fields in various industries.
She returned to TAFE in her early 30s to complete a Diploma of Electrical Engineering.
Ms Gear said she wants to inspire other women to pursue their careers in trade.
"It is essential to promote women in industry and tell their successful career path stories through the TMEC awards," she said.
"Present and future women need encouragement and support to advance in their current roles or pursue an industry career.
"We need to inspire young women that a successful and happy career in industry is possible."
Mr Clark has been at Bell Bay Aluminium since 2016 and as a leader, he focused on setting clear messages on respectful behaviours and educating the team on an inclusive culture to ensure women are respected and valued in the team.
And since Mr Clark has started in the role of superintendent in 2020, there has been an increase in female participation from 26 per cent to 30 per cent.
He said his goal is to increase the number of females in technical leadership roles in potlines.
Annette Raimona, of Liberty Bell Bay, was highly commended for the exceptional woman in Tasmanian resources award.
Jayna Aitken from Bell Bay Aluminium was highly commended for the outstanding Tasmanian tradeswoman, operator or technician award.
TMEC chief executive Ray Mostogl said the awards highlighted the future of the industry.
"By celebrating the women and men who are championing diversity in the mining, minerals processing and manufacturing sectors, these awards give important recognition of the change in employee profile underway in these sectors in Tasmania," he said.
AusIMM WIMnet chairman and head judge Ted Bradshaw remarked on the important role of the awards in inspiring women to pursue careers in non-traditional sectors.
"The awards provide important recognition for the contribution women are making locally, but also for the companies who employ, support and provide career opportunities for our inspiring women," Mr Bradshaw said.
"The resources sector is no longer the stereotypical male-orientated industry or the past. Past winners have proven that women can flourish in a variety of roles in our sectors from the 'shop floor' to senior management.
"Each of these women challenge outdated perceptions of the industry and provide a role model to both men and women."
The winners of each of the Tasmania award categories, automatically progresses to the national awards which will be hosted by the Minerals Council of Australia and announced later in the year.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
