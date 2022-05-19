Evan Hughes to step up as new Magistrate

After moving to Launceston in 2002 to work in the city's Office of Legal Aid, Mr Hughes eventually took up a role with Rae & Partners, where he undertook some of the state's most notable cases. Readers may be familiar with Mr Hughes' work in the infamous Natalie Maher trial last year. Speaking to his experiences, Mr Hughes noted his involvement in the double-murder Rusterholz trial in 2015 as particularly formative.

