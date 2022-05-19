The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Evan Hughes to step up as new Magistrate

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
May 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A HUGHES PROMOTION: Well-known lawyer Evan Hughes will taken on the role in July. Picture: File

Well-known lawyer Evan Hughes has been named as one of two new Tasmanian Magistrates, who are set to take up their new roles in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.