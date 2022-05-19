The Examiner
West Launceston Bowls Club invested in junior program to dispel age stigma

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 19 2022 - 8:30am
TURF: Santino Ramirez, Koby Broadhurst, Poppy Gale, Grace Matthews with West Launceston bowler Yvonne Colgrave. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Hundreds of children from around Launceston will have greater access to the sport of lawn bowls after the West Launceston Bowls Club invested in new children's equipment to encourage young people to take up the game.

