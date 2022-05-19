Hundreds of children from around Launceston will have greater access to the sport of lawn bowls after the West Launceston Bowls Club invested in new children's equipment to encourage young people to take up the game.
Twenty-six sets of bright-coloured beginner bowls have been purchased by the club after it received $2850 through the Bell Bay Aluminium Community Grant scheme, and $12,921 through the Stronger Communities Program.
The new junior bowls were christened on Thursday afternoon by about 60 students from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School.
Groups of Sacred Heart students new to the game paired up with some practised hands on the West Launceston green on a chilly, but laughter-filled afternoon.
WLBC vice president Vallan Reid said the club was extremely appreciative of the support it had received to help boost its junior program.
He said the desire for the bowls club to grow its junior program came about after the club held a school "learn to bowl" session in 2021.
"It became evident that the old heavy bowls that the club had available for coaching sessions were not suitable for the younger age groups that were attending," he said.
"Our old-style large bowls were actually a deterrent for younger children so these new bowls from the UK are correctly sized bowls for smaller hands."
Mr Reid said he hoped the investment in a younger demographic would help remove the stigma that lawn bowls was a sport for old people, and looked forward to welcoming new school groups to the club in the future.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
