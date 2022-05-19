Tasmania's peak social services organisation has given the Liberals a score of 0 out of 12 in regards to policies that assist Tasmanians in poverty and in easing inequality and disadvantage.
TasCOSS published its federal election package in early April which sought promises in five key policy areas based on its identified areas of greatest need, and sent the document to the major parties.
The policies included increasing rates of income support, significant boosts to social housing, energy efficiency upgrades for low income households, telecommunications concession support for low income earners and improving access to dental care.
The Liberals did not respond to TasCOSS, which meant researchers had to assess their policies against these. They were found to not align with any of them.
United Australia Party did respond, but their policies also did not address these points.
Labor received a score of 1.5 out of 12 due to promising a Housing Australia future fund to increase investment in social and affordable housing, and promising a National Housing and Homelessness Plan. It did not provide promises in the other areas.
The Greens, Animal Justice Party and Local Party all scored better, the latter promising to advocate for all five TasCOSS policy requests.
TasCOSS chief executive officer Adrienne Picone said that for all the talk on cost of living during the election campaign, there had been little relief promised for Tasmania's most disadvantaged communities.
"We've been a bit disappointed in the level of action that's behind that," she said.
"There's a lack of willingness to address those issues head on. There's been skirting around the edges of the issue, rather than addressing the systemic issues that help to create poverty and disadvantage and exclusion."
The organisation wanted to see all income support - such as JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and others - increased to $70 a day. More than 27 per cent of Tasmanians are on such payments, compared with the national average of 20 per cent.
TasCOSS also requested incentives to bring more private housing onto the rental market, along with more investment in social housing.
Other policy proposals included relief for low income earners to afford telecommunications bills.
Ms Picone said the major parties had put a focus on moving more people into home ownership as a solution, but more policies were needed.
"That is a lever that the government is choosing to pull, but it also doesn't address what's at the core of our housing crisis and that comes down to affordability and supply. We have a chronic undersupply of homes, particularly rental properties," she said.
The Liberal Party did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this week, the party also did not respond to questions about policies that assist Tasmanians in rental stress.
Earlier this week the Liberals announced $1.5 million to food relief service Loaves and Fishes as part of a partnership with the Tasmanian Government.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
