The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Another death recorded as 1 216 new active cases in Tasmania

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
67 Tasmanians have died with coronavirus

New cases of COVID-19 are slowly creeping up again in Tasmania as another individual has died with the virus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.