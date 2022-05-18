67 Tasmanians have died with coronavirus

New cases of COVID-19 are slowly creeping up again in Tasmania as another individual has died with the virus.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff is providing a COVID update to the public later today.
Advertisement
On Sunday there were 817 new cases followed up with 854 on Monday.
These figures jumped to 1 216 new cases on Tuesday.
More than 1000 cases were again recorded on Wednesday with 1179 new cases.
There are 34 people in hospital, including eight in the North and three in the North West.
Regarding the latest strains, internationally it is has been reported that a new and third Omicron variant will become the dominant strain.
This latest variant is labelled the BA.2.12.1, with close to half of the total cases in the United States attrinbutable to this variant.
Reports show that transmission rates are said to be higher than earlier strains but long COVID is less likely.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.