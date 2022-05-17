As part of National Volunteers Week, Ambulance Tasmania are holding events across the state to recognise and thank their 475 volunteer ambulance officers.
Volunteers support small rural communities all the way up to major cities in Tasmania, operating out of 36 different stations.
Ambulance Tasmania said that they depend on volunteer ambulance officers as an essential part their current response model, who contribute over 220,000 volunteer hours in the 2021 financial year.
For Ben Mahoney, who moved to Launceston from South Australia only 18 months ago, he jumped at the chance to become a volunteer ambulance officer.
"I have no previous health background, so this is all very new to me. I have been a volunteer for around 6 months now and it's been great," he said.
"It's been a steep learning curve, but lots of opportunity. I am studying part-time for my paramedic degree whilst working as a quality and safety auditor by profession. I hope to become a fully-qualified paramedic in a few years.
"I do a fair bit of four-wheel-driving and I had done a a first aid course, just in case something happens when I am out in the middle of no where."
After having a conversation with a volunteer it prompted Mr Mahoney to consider being a volunteer.
"I was talking to a volunteer ambulance officer and they heard that I did the first aid course which is one of the prerequisites for volunteering and they encouraged me to join," he said.
"So I went along and spoke with the guys at the ambulance station and they took my through the kits and the vehicles and just a run down of how it all works and it went from there.
"It's a fascinating thing to do, its a real privilege to help people from all walks of life."
Chief executive of Ambualnce Tasmania Joe Acker said that volunteer ambulance officers were vital in the running of urgent and emergency care support.
"VAO's selflessly give their time and energy to caring for our community and play a critical role in supporting front-line delivery of out-of-hospital care in Tasmania," he said.
"At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic volunteers really stepped up when they were needed most, with VAO's filling in for paramedics who were sick and boosting our resources during a tough period for the whole community."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
