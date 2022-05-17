Disability advocate Kristen Desmond has criticised the way the federal government funds Tasmanian students with disabilities, estimating that Tasmania has missed out on millions in funding over the past four years.
Ms Desmond, who founded the Tasmanian Disability Education Reform Lobby, said that due to how funds are allocated through the Nationally Consistent Collection of Data, Tasmania was receiving less than other states.
Advertisement
"We haven't caught up on that money. We went from getting $18 million dollars a year from the federal government for students with disabilities to $10 million, and in the forecast that came out of Senate estimates at the time it was going to take us 10 years to get back to $18 million, based on the current way of doing it," she said.
Ms Desmond estimated that over the past four years Tasmania missed out on $32 million in funding.
State Minister for Education, Children, and Youth Roger Jaensch said in a statement on Sunday that the NCCD had resulted in a long standing issue of inconsistency.
"Tasmania has been engaged with the Commonwealth on this matter and we will continue to strongly advocate for improvements in NCCD and for this disparity to be addressed as a priority issue for any incoming Federal Government," Mr Jaensch said.
"I will personally be raising the NCCD with the Federal Education Minister once a new cabinet is sworn in - Tasmanian students deserve their fair share of funding".
For Sharon O'Beirne, a lack of adequate funding for disabled students has meant her 16 year old son Christian is unable to attend mainstream classes at Rosny College.
Christian, who is autistic and has learning disorders, is only able to access teaching aides for six of his eight classes despite his disability funding being tripled in the last year.
"He's only doing three subjects at school. For Christian to be classed as a full-time student, he should be doing four," Ms O'Beirne said.
"What they're saying to me at school at the moment is Christian doesn't even have enough disability funding to get teachers aides for all of his classes. They can only afford to send teacher's aides to six of the eight he attends," Ms O'Beirne said.
"He can't attend full-time school, we just don't have the funding available,"
"There should be enough money provided by the government for the schools to bring in individual aides for each student."
"It's become a case of the haves, and the have nots," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.