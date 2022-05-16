The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Liberal Democrats Party candidate Rhys Grifiths is steering away from the major parties

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
May 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Griffiths calls for smaller government as candidate for Lyons

Having followed politics for most of his life Rhys Griffiths said he has become disillusioned with the major parties, and is running in the upcoming election as a Liberal Democrats Party candidate for Lyons.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.