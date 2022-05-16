Rhys Griffiths calls for smaller government as candidate for Lyons

Having followed politics for most of his life Rhys Griffiths said he has become disillusioned with the major parties, and is running in the upcoming election as a Liberal Democrats Party candidate for Lyons.
Living in Launceston and growing up in Perth the 30-year-old says he wants a change in terms of politics in Australia, by providing more choices for voters.
"I joined the Liberal Democrats last year, they were the only party that was interested in reducing government size, government excess," he said.
"They have more of a focus on individual rights and liberties, which is why I got involved. When the election got announced, I popped my name in the hat and here we are.
"We are interested in lower taxes and interest rates, trying to keep the economy under control whilst reducing regulation on people so they are more able to find their own way in the world without the government needing to get involved."
The Launceston Grammar alumni, who works in school administration, said that he became less interested in the major parties over time and has shifted away from them all together.
"I used to be more of a person who would lean towards Labor or the Greens but more recently I have shifted away from those parties that are more focused on government control," he said.
"From a Liberal Democrats point of view our biggest things would be curbing government over-reach, removing any red tape on developments and expanding person liberties."
Mr Griffiths said he is also believes that rural Tasmanians know themselves the best ways to handle their homes and businesses, rather than politicians.
