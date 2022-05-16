The Examiner
Lyons MHA John Tucker's plan to clear 1800 hectares of native forest at Ansons Bay quashed in Supreme Court

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:40am
Lyons Liberal MHA John Tucker attempted - on behalf of his father - to get approval for the clearing of 1800 hectares of native forest at Ansons Bay, including threatened forest species.

The Supreme Court has quashed a plan by Lyons Liberal MHA John Tucker to clear more than 1800 hectares of native forest at a property at Ansons Bay in the North-East.

