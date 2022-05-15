Tasmania Police revealed that five children were among eight people injured in a crash near Rocherlea over the weekend, calling it a "timely reminder" as National Road Safety Week commenced.
Multiple police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene of the crash on Lilydale Road just before 3pm on Saturday. The collision involved a provisional driver from Hobart driving a blue Toyota Corolla, who was briefly trapped in her vehicle and suffered minor injuries.
The seven occupants of a silver Mitsubishi outlander - which included five children - were all from the North-East and sustained minor physical injuries. Initial police investigations determined driver inexperience and excessive speed for the conditions contributed to the crash.
The news arrived on the first day of National Road Safety Week, which marked a step up in policing around dangerous driving. As of today, police will no longer issue cautions for traffic offences relating to the 'fatal five' offences - speeding, distraction, drink and drug driving, fatigue and not wearing seatbelts.
"Enough is enough," Assistant Commissioner Operations Jonathan Higgins said.
"We need to change people's driving behaviour, and police - in partnership with the community - will be doing everything we can to help keep our roads safe," he added.
Commenting on the crash near Rocherlea, Sergeant Sharee Smith said it was a timely reminder of the fatal five and the role they play in serious crashes.
"Drivers need to be mindful of the conditions and their experience level especially as we head into the colder months," Sergeant Smith said.
"It was fortunate that all occupants of the vehicles, in particular the children, were all correctly restrained which undoubtedly prevented a considerably worse outcome."
In an effort to combat dangerous driving, from today Tasmania Police are mobilising dedicated police resources across the state for a series of high visibility, major road safety operations across all districts, featuring large-scale traffic blitzes.
Assistant Commissioner Higgins said there'll be no second chances.
"We will be out on the roads and highways. You will see us. You should expect to be pulled over. And if you're doing the wrong thing - you will be issued with an infringement notice on the spot," he warned.
From July 1, Tasmania Police will officially begin a new traffic policing model which will refocus its statewide road policing resources.
"Tasmania Police is committed to making our roads as safe as possible, and it's clear that more needs to be done to change driver behaviours," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
