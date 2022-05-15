The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rocherlea crash mars start of Road Safety Week amid police crackdown

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 15 2022 - 11:29am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROAD SAFETY: Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins and Jacquie Petrusma, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, with Head of the Road Safety Advisory board Scott Tilyard. Picture: Supplied

Tasmania Police revealed that five children were among eight people injured in a crash near Rocherlea over the weekend, calling it a "timely reminder" as National Road Safety Week commenced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.